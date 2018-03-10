Art of resistance: Mithu Sen is the dark horse of the art world

Mithu Sen is the dark horse of the art world.

Even though it has been eight years since her last Indian outing, Sen can hardly claim to have been underground in that interim — having notched up several international solo shows to her credit in Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Michigan, Vienna, Singapore and Taipei, besides a host of group exhibitions, bagging the Skoda Prize in 2010, participating in several discussions on the polemics and politics of art, and scheduled, already, for showings in Poland, Germany and Australia in 2018. The recently ended UnMYthU at Gallery Chemould Prescott ...