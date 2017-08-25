Artwork or just 'goods'?

Over recent weeks, worried emails have been flying back and forth between and from artists in New Delhi and Mumbai as they grapple with the complexities of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). If before its announcement it was the likely rate of tax that had them worried, now it is its implementation that is giving them sleepless nights. GST, by their reckoning, is anything but simple and has added to their load of paperwork. At a recent party, almost everyone present lamented art being labelled as “goods”, and therefore the artist its “manufacturer”. This was ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?