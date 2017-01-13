Arundhuti Dasgupta: Father, son and son-in-law

Yayati goes down in Mahabharata as the king who tried to overturn the natural order of things

In India, a wily patriarch is being upstaged by his son, while in the US the president is bringing his son-in-law into his office. Jared Kushner is all set to (officially) step in to Trump’s charmed circle of trust while Mulayam Singh fumes as he is silently but ruthlessly outsmarted by his son. The sway of the father-son (in-law), protégé-mentor relationship in public life continues to fascinate just as it did in ancient epic and myth. This relationship permeates every section of the Mahabharata. Apart from the Dhritarashtra-Duryodhana relationship, starkly ...

