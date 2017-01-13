Arundhuti Dasgupta: Father, son and son-in-law

In India, a wily patriarch is being upstaged by his son, while in the US the president is bringing his son-in-law into his office. Jared Kushner is all set to (officially) step in to Trump’s charmed circle of trust while Mulayam Singh fumes as he is silently but ruthlessly outsmarted by his son. The sway of the father-son (in-law), protégé-mentor relationship in public life continues to fascinate just as it did in ancient epic and myth. This relationship permeates every section of the Mahabharata. Apart from the Dhritarashtra-Duryodhana relationship, starkly ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?