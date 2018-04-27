Too many cooks spoil the broth, they say. But when you have the Russo brothers calling the shots behind the camera, too many superheroes may just be a good thing, a great thing even. Avengers: Infinity War is Marvel’s most ambitious, and bizarre, movie yet.

It could also be its darkest and most heartbreaking one. What it isn’t is Marvel’s best. With more than 15 superhero characters, the Russo brothers had their hands full, as did writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. But the director-writer team is experienced at this sort of superhero-coterie outing, ...