'Baahubali 2' second film to gross Rs 100 cr in Tamil Nadu after 'Endhiran'

S S Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali: The Conclusion" has officially joined the Rs 100-crore club in Tamil Nadu. It is the second film after superstar Rajinikanth's Tamil science-fiction actioner "Enthiran" to achieve the rare feat.
"It took 16 days for the film to officially cross Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran' was the first film to gross over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu and after seven years, 'Baahubali 2' has repeated the feat," trade analyst Trinath told IANS.
Having already amassed over Rs 1,400 crore worldwide and counting, "Baahubali 2" is the biggest Indian grossing film.
Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted on Sunday: "'Baahubali 2' crosses magic Rs 100-crore mark in Tamil Nadu. Gross Rs 100.55 crore (approximately) in 16 days. Net Rs 81.50 crore. Likely share Rs 52 crore. Wow."
Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film is about the warring battle between them for the ownership of an ancient kingdom.
Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj played pivotal roles.
