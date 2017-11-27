Battles of a climate crusader

Conflicts of Interest My Journey through India’s Green Movement Sunita Narain Penguin Viking 217 pages; Rs 599 At the time when the north India is reeling under a poisonous cloud, Sunita Narain is one of the few who can say I told you so.

In her well-timed memoir, she recalls the environmental battles that she and her colleagues at Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), have won — and lost. Having spearheaded some iconic campaigns – the unearthing of pesticides in soft drinks, the role of diesel emissions in air pollution – ...