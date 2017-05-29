BCCI says no bilateral cricket with Pak till terror remains

Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) official Rajeev Shukla on Monday reiterated that will not play any bilateral series with without getting consent from the central

"We talked to Vijay Goel. And it is very clear that we will play against only in the tournaments," Shukla told ANI.

will face arch-rivals in the Champions Trophy encounter to be played at Edgbaston on June 4.

"But we are not playing any bilateral series with unless we get a nod from the government," he insisted.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Vijay Goel asserted that there cannot be a bilateral series between and until there is from the Pakistani side.

" should come out with a proposal on only after consultations with the I have already made it clear that any bilateral series with is almost impossible because there cannot be relations between the two countries until there is from the Pakistani side," Goel said while talking to reporters.

" and cannot go hand in hand," he added.

Supporting the Minister's views, Shukla said, "I completely support the Union Minister's views."

acting secretary Amithabh Chaudhry, along with the members of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), will today meet Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan in Dubai.

The PCB had earlier this month sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour the MoU signed between the two cricket boards in 2014.

The PCB had also demanded compensation close to USD 60 million from the for not honouring the MoU signed when N. Srinivasan was at the helm of affairs in the Indian board.

According to the 2014 agreement, was scheduled to play six series against Pakistan, four of them were going to be Pakistan's home series, subject to clearance from the of

The two Asian neighbours have not played a full bilateral series after the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008.