'Becoming Warren Buffett' goes beyond a $74 billion fortune

Warren E. Buffett isn’t exactly an unknown quantity.

As America’s most famous investor and the possessor of what Forbes estimates is a $74 billion fortune, he has been the subject of endless scrutiny across print and film, most without his participation. But to Mr. Buffett, one of the appeals of agreeing to let the cameras into his life for “Becoming Warren Buffett,” an HBO documentary debuting on Monday, was to tell his story in a relatively new way.

Nowhere are there in-depth discussions about balance sheets and cash flow, though there are flashy animations illustrating basic investing principles. Instead, the focuses on how Warren Edward Buffett grew from the son of a congressman to became the Oracle of Omaha, the avuncular mascot of American capitalism who built Berkshire Hathaway into a $406 billion empire, and shows some of his warts along the way.

“People watching it expecting to learn how to buy cheap stocks will be disappointed,” Mr. Buffett said with a chuckle during a telephone interview. “When I think about getting beyond a financial audience, this becomes really prominent.”

The film, directed by Peter Kunhardt, is indisputably positive toward its subject, showcasing hallmarks of the Buffett legend like his regular chats with students, his poring through thick corporate financial statements and his almost daily visits to a McDonald’s drive-through.

But the movie doesn’t shy away from portraying Mr. Buffett, now 86, as something of a remarkable human computer, gifted with numbers and less so with interpersonal relationships. He is the kind of man who straightforwardly says that he can’t remember the colors of his bedroom walls, and the kind of husband who when his wife had the flu and asked for a pot to keep by her bedside, instead fetched a colander.

In the film, his daughter, Susie, says she learned how to talk in sound bites to a father more immersed with financial issues than his children’s. “You lose him to some giant thought he had in his head at the time,” she said.

Mr. Buffett doesn’t quibble with what is onscreen. “It’s really an accurate portrayal,” he said. “I make no claim to perfection.”

Susie Buffett, in a telephone interview, said she hoped the captured Mr. Buffett in full. “I think people get so star-struck with the money and the fame, and they don’t know that he’s just a person,” she said.

“Becoming Warren Buffett” isn’t the first work to look at the man as well as the investor. Mr. Buffett cooperated in the writing of “The Snowball,” an authorized biography by Alice Schroeder that the mogul is less than fond of these days. (Mr. Buffett says diplomatically that the book was good in many ways, but also had errors.)

But the effect is different when the movie features dozens of old family photos and interviews with Mr. Buffett, his sisters and his children, and Bill and Melinda Gates. Mr. Buffett’s first wife and the mother of his children, Susan (who died in 2004), is featured so prominently as an influence and force in Mr. Buffett’s life that she’s virtually a co-star.

Getting Mr. Buffett’s cooperation took some work, said Mr. Kunhardt, who had previously made documentaries about Gloria Steinem and Ted Kennedy. Mr. Kunhardt said that in the fall of 2014 he approached Mr. Buffett’s son Peter before writing “an old-fashioned letter” to Mr. Buffett, which Peter placed on his father’s desk.

“I’m a non-finance guy, so I wanted to do a about Warren the man and how Warren the man became Warren the super-successful investor,” Mr. Kunhardt said.

A week later, Mr. Buffett — impressed by Mr. Kunhardt’s previous work — agreed to the first of four sit-down interviews. By 2015, Susie Buffett presented the filmmaker with a treasure vault for Buffettphiles: closets and cardboard boxes full of family photos, personal documents and home movies never seen publicly.

Mr. Buffett remained closely engaged with the project. This month, as the movie neared completion, he caught a numerical error in one of its graphics, a missing handful of zeros in one particular datum.

One notable omission in “Becoming Warren Buffett” is any interview with Astrid, Mr. Buffett’s current wife. When Susan left Mr. Buffett in 1977 to move to San Francisco, the two remained married, and she later introduced him to Astrid, who became his longtime companion with her blessing. After Susan (whom Mr. Buffet also called Susie) died in 2004, Mr. Buffett married Astrid.

“Susie and I and Astrid had an arrangement that worked maybe one time in a thousand,” Mr. Buffett said.

Nonetheless, Mr. Buffett said that he asked Mr. Kunhardt to respect Astrid’s wishes not to be interviewed. For his part, the filmmaker said he retained full editorial control and decided that Susan was simply a much more vital part of Mr. Buffett’s story.

And she is a huge part of “Becoming Warren Buffett,” from Mr. Buffett’s courtship of her to their raising their three children, thanks to a lengthy interview she gave Charlie Rose in 2004.

She is credited with helping to shape Mr. Buffett’s liberal politics — along with a reaction to his beloved father’s conservative principles — through her interest in the civil rights movement.

And Mr. Buffett credits his first wife with being the proper parent for his children and for helping push him into philanthropy. (Mr. Buffett has pledged to give away 99 percent of his fortune.)

“The part that I liked best is that they get to see Susie,” he said of his first wife and the movie’s prospective audience. “What happened with me would not have happened without her.”

Though Mr. Buffett is an octogenarian and has battled prostate cancer (successfully), he insists that participating in the movie wasn’t a way to cement his legacy.

“This was not done because I think I’m getting my last haircut next week,” he said.