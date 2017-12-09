Best scenes of 2017: Part I

Since last year I have decided to jettison the list of best films and instead go for the fleeting moments on both big and small screens that contained enough drama to make me forget the ills of the world. This year, I’ll do a three-part series: international cinema, TV series and Indian cinema.

Here’s the first. A Ghost Story: A long, single take of Rooney Mara’s character nearly choking on a cake while her “ghost” husband watches gave me gooseflesh at a plush cinema in New York. I was super glad that I got to watch this bewitching moment on the big ...