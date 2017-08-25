Bharti Kher is a rare artist pushing boundaries in her creative quest

Dressed in overalls, Bharti Kher is in work mode at her studio in Gurugram, testing materials and engaging in rigorous research. The studio, which carries a sense of organised chaos, is populated with her famous sari sculptures, a set of new works and a plethora of books. The past year has been a busy one, with Kher showing the acclaimed Six Women — a series of life-sized, sitting sculptures of six actual women, sex workers from Sonagachi, cast in plaster — at the 20th Biennale of Sydney. This was followed by her first major retrospective in North America, BHARTI KHER ...