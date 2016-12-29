Apollo's wheel of fortune

Onkar Singh Kanwar of Apollo Tyres is that rare breed of businessmen who shoot straight from the hip

Onkar Singh Kanwar of Apollo Tyres is that rare breed of businessmen who shoot straight from the hip

The Man Behind the Wheel: How Onkar S Kanwar Created a Global Giant Tim Bouquet Rupa Publications; 296 pages; Rs 595 Onkar Singh Kanwar of Apollo Tyres is that rare breed of businessmen who shoot straight from the hip. He speaks freely and refuses to lace his words with diplomatese, qualities that make him extremely likeable. His biography, too, is like the man: Straightforward and open. It makes no attempts to sweep under the carpet unsavoury controversies that have dogged the company and the Kanwar family from time to time. The result is a delightful story of ...

Bhupesh Bhandari