The Man Behind the Wheel: How Onkar S Kanwar Created a Global Giant Tim Bouquet Rupa Publications; 296 pages; Rs 595 Onkar Singh Kanwar of Apollo Tyres is that rare breed of businessmen who shoot straight from the hip. He speaks freely and refuses to lace his words with diplomatese, qualities that make him extremely likeable. His biography, too, is like the man: Straightforward and open. It makes no attempts to sweep under the carpet unsavoury controversies that have dogged the company and the Kanwar family from time to time. The result is a delightful story of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?