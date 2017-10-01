Big budgets take a hit in Bollywood

The situation is so dire says an old Bollywood hand that in the past six months, barely 4-5 out of approximately 30 Bollywood releases have recovered the cost for producers. Neither the star power of Salman Khan nor the marketing flourish demonstrated by a slew of actors has worked. And the most successful movies of the year have been indie hits made at piffling budgets. As Bollywood struggles to find a formula that can crack open the box office, studios and small producers say it is time to turn the gaze away from big stars, towards the stories. Varun Dhawan ...