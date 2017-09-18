Bimal Jalan reflects

India Priorities for the Future Bimal Jalan Penguin-Viking 256 pages; Rs 499 Bimal Jalan exercises the writer’s privilege to box his reflections between three inflection points. The first is 1980, ostensibly because 1977-79 was the first time the Congress lost power at the Centre. The second is 2000, being the start of a new millennium. And 2014 is the bookend when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed a majority government. Of these, the choice of the first two years as turning points is not immediately ...