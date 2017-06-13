Bin Laden after 9/11

The Exile The Stunning Inside Story of Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda in Flight Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy Bloomsbury 619 pages; Rs 699 What did Osama Bin Laden do for nearly a decade after the Americans invaded Afghanistan in October, 2001 and ousted him from the Tora Bora cave complex in Afghanistan? There were Elvis sightings from China to Spain. How about Santa Monica, someone joked. His assassination by a US Navy SEAL team on May 1, 2011, revealed the embarrassing fact that he had been hiding not far from Pakistan’s capital city of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?