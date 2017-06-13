Bin Laden after 9/11

Book review of 'The Exile: The stunning inside story of Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda in flight'

Book review of 'The Exile: The stunning inside story of Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda in flight'

The Exile The Stunning Inside Story of Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda in Flight Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy Bloomsbury 619 pages; Rs 699 What did Osama Bin Laden do for nearly a decade after the Americans invaded Afghanistan in October, 2001 and ousted him from the Tora Bora cave complex in Afghanistan? There were Elvis sightings from China to Spain. How about Santa Monica, someone joked. His assassination by a US Navy SEAL team on May 1, 2011, revealed the embarrassing fact that he had been hiding not far from Pakistan’s capital city of ...

Kanika Datta