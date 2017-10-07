Blade Runner 2049 reminds mankind of degrading conscience, extinction

Films have envisioned mankind’s obscure future in many destructive manifestations. The obliteration of the atmosphere through natural disasters, a catastrophic nuclear destruction in a final war of the worlds or the first and final malevolent encounter with a superior alien species on earth, all of them seeded by one common theme. Humans are destined to self-destruct. The end presented, however, is never devoid of hope. Human supremacy almost always kindles a new dawn. Blade Runner 2049 does not give in to this lack of imagination. Picking up from its prequel, Blade Runner, ...