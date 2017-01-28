Bollywood unites to condemn attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

Film industry has come together to condemn the attack on director during the shooting of his directorial venture Padmavati in calling it "appalling", "ridiculous" and "mockery of democracy".

Bhansali, was shooting for his new film in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort, when he was assaulted by activists of a Rajput community group, Karni Sena, who also vandalised the set. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Omung Kumar, Sudhir Mishra, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor took to social media to vent their anger over the incident.

"Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future! Attacking a filmmaker and his right to free voice is no answer. So called historian and moral police! Disgusting!" Johar tweeted.

The filmmaker, who recently faced the ire of a right wing organisation during the released of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said, "No member of our industry should be silent on this matter It's calls for unity and NOT selective indifference."

Kashyap also exhorted the industry to unite.

"Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on?

"At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. Bloody spineless cowards...," he said.

Priyanka, who worked with Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani, said she is "saddened" by the whole incident.

"It's appalling to hear what happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I'm so saddened. Violence is not what our forefathers taught you," she wrote.

Hrithik said he is "enraged".

"Did random people enter another person's workplace and raise their hand on him because they decide they don't like what he does? I am enraged! Mr Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating," the Guzaarish actor tweeted.

Farhan also urged the industry people to unite and give it back to the "vulgar display of self righteousness".

"My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it's going to get much worse. If you don't like what he's making, don't watch his film. What's with the violence?? Apart from a vulgar display of self righteousness," he wrote.

Gowariker tweeted, "Shocking! Appalling!! Despairing!!! And still, we shall not stop making what we want to!! Sanjay stay strong! I am with you! Padmavati."

Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) also condemned the attack and requested the government to take immediate action.

"Condemning the attack on its member Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Directors IFTDA appeals to the Central and state government to provide full security to him," the official IFTDA page posted.

Sudhir Mishra tweeted, "Our dignity has been violated. The entire film industry must stand with Sanjay and demand that every member of this goon squad should be arrested!

"Just got the news on what has happened on the Padmavati set. This is mockery of democracy. My full support to and the crew," actor Arjun Rampal said.

Anushka wrote, "Appalled and horrified by what happened on set. No amount of difference of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour."

Veteran producer-director Ram Gopal Varma expressed angst against the government for not ensuring safety of artists.

"Narendra Modi, I don't know when ur ache din will come but Bhansali incident makes me feel India's days going back to heights of burey din. Bhansali is an artiste and if any country cannot protect its artistes from street hooligans it doesn't deserve to be called a country," he tweeted.

President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India Mukesh Bhatt said, "The most unfortunate thing is that we filmmakers and creative artistes live in a house of glass. We are always scared that anyone can come and hit a stone and nothing will be done about it. There is nothing done for our protection."

"My Brother Nikhil" helmer Onir said, "It is unacceptable how often the entertainment industry is targeted by these violent idiots who go scot free. Sign of progress!!! Padmavati."

"What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world," Sonam tweeted.

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Utterly shocked and sickened to see some so called citizens of this country stoop to such horrifying audacities. Huge shame. I stand by Sanajy Leela Bhansali."

Preity Zinta tweeted, "Sad to see how people have become today. Violence is never the medium for communication. There are others ways to make a point. Sanjay Bhansali.

"What happened on the sets of Padmavati is ridiculous. There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license," actress Alia Bhatt said.

Veteran actor Rishi Kaporo said he is with the filmmaker, "How do you take justice in your hands without knowing what the facts are. Shameful! So much for Karni Sena's reputation. With you Sanjay!".

"Cowards attacked without knowing the truth. Want to see people punished for vanadalism. Zero tolerance for goons," Richa Chadha tweeted.

"Sarbjit" director Omung said, "Appalled by this incident with Sanjay sir. The whole industry has to come together to give it back to these idiots."

"Raees" helmer Rahul Dholakia wrote, "You're Next ! stand up Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"What happened on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's set is absolutely deplorable. I stand by Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Over to you Rajasthan Police - Do the right thing," Riteish Deshmukh wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, "We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames. If you're that courageous, give us your first name to acknowledge. Padmavati."

Nikkhil Advani wrote, "Not enough to condemn. As fellow director/producer/film-maker/member please let us know what action will be taken. I stand by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. You could be next!!! Film Industry Unite. I stand by Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

Athiya Shetty wrote, "Shocked and disgusted. What has the world come to? Art was always meant to have no rules."

Harshvardhan Kapoor tweeted, "This is unbelievably sad and so uncalled for, hope the guilty are punished."