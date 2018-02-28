Book review: Shadow boxing in Af-Pak

Directorate S The C. I.

A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan, 2001-2016 Steve Coll Penguin Random House 757 pages, Rs 1,907 US President Donald Trump’s New Year tweet about Pakistan’s double dealing embodied a decade-and-a-half of US frustrations. The question for many is why it took so long when what underwrote Pakistan’s policy postures was so self-evident, even as the US’s longest-ever military conflict continued without direction. There can be no better place to find the answer then Steve ...