Bound together by a love for book clubs

Children and young professionals are joining book clubs to make reading a more social experience

A shy young woman walks into a room full of people, all mirroring her reticence. Hesitantly, she picks up a book and begins reading a passage from it. She looks up to see an enraptured audience, some with their chins resting on their palms, looking intently and waiting for their turn. While a typical book club meeting spells awkwardness for newcomers, it is an exciting space for regulars, strangers forging a bond over a shared passion. Book lovers, even though they have a common love for literature, find it hard to truly share it out in the open. Book clubs help break those ...

Manavi Kapur