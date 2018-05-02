Bowled over by cricket

Eleven Gods and a Billion Indians Boria Majumdar Simon & Schuster 450 pages; Rs 699 Fan fiction is fascinating. These are stories that a book’s devoted fans write, usually by taking different turns at certain plot points from those taken by the author.

These can run into many chapters and have enough words to be a full book on their own. The Harry Potter books, which created an entire parallel universe filled with magic and magical creatures, are potent fodder for fan fiction writers. There are more than half a million stories about the Boy Who Lived created by fans ...