Business Standard senior journalist Bhupesh Bhandari passes away: Obituary 1967-2017

Bhupesh Bhandari, senior associate editor, died on Saturday, August 12, of heart failure. He was 49 years old. Bhupesh was head of the and the editor of Business Standard’s Hindi edition. He had joined Business Standard in April 2000 from BusinessWorld magazine, starting out as a writer for the A commerce graduate, Bhupesh came to Business Standard with a reputation for solid corporate reporting. During his 17 years in the paper, he headed the corporate bureau; served as resident editor in Delhi; edited The Strategist, a weekly management and marketing section; and became the first editor of the Hindi edition before going on to edit the His knowledge of the intricacies of telecom policy and the pharmaceutical industry was unsurpassed, making him a critical contributor to the paper’s editorials on these subjects. He also wrote a fortnightly column 'White Knight'. He has authored several books, including The Ranbaxy Story: The Rise of an Indian Multinational (Penguin, 2005); The Satyam Saga (2006), for which he was a co-author; and The Spectrum Grab: The Inside Story of the 2G Scam (2012). The latter two were published by Business Standard’s book publishing division.

In Business Standard, Bhupesh leaves behind many friends and colleagues who will miss him for his quiet, puckish humour, his deep knowledge of Urdu poetry – Ghalib was a particular favourite, quoted at will – and, not least, a formidable workout routine. He fought his illness gallantly, accepting with grace and equanimity the adversities of medical setbacks and the debilitating treatment that accompanied kidney failure. August 18 would have been his 50th birthday, and before he left for his final surgery, Bhupesh had said he would take his colleagues out for drink to celebrate. That isn’t to be but many of us would be happy to raise a toast on that day in affectionate remembrance of a colleague who left us far too soon.