Busking tradition: One of the most civilised things in the world

I was in Rome earlier this month on work. Actually a few miles outside Rome, on the road to Fiumicino airport, in a hotel surrounded by very little. It was a generic place, with large concrete parking lots and deserted like an American suburb. It was singularly unattractive and so each day I could get away I took the bus into Rome. Once there, I walked around in desultory fashion to take in the city: the Pantheon, the Colosseum and the arches and, of course, the Palatine hill. Italy is full of young Bangladeshi men, similar looking: thin, dark and short, spirited and full of hustle. ...