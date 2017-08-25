Busking tradition: One of the most civilised things in the world

I was in Rome earlier this month on work. Actually a few miles outside Rome, on the road to Fiumicino airport, in a hotel surrounded by very little. It was a generic place, with large concrete parking lots and deserted like an American suburb. It was singularly unattractive and so each day I could get away I took the bus into Rome. Once there, I walked around in desultory fashion to take in the city: the Pantheon, the Colosseum and the arches and, of course, the Palatine hill. Italy is full of young Bangladeshi men, similar looking: thin, dark and short, spirited and full of hustle. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?