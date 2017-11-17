Calling 'Mr Mona Lisa'

I met Salvator Mundi a fortnight ago within a tightly regulated security cordon, and though I was permitted to take pictures, and even a selfie, I flubbed it because the security guards admonished me for using a flash.

The gentleman was so old, the light could likely cause him damage. Certainly, his eyes looked a little dazed — perhaps at the late recognition he was receiving, having lived in relative anonymity — as a result of which his worth had rapidly gone up from $10,000 in 2005 to, on Thursday, a handsome $450 million (about Rs 3,000 crore, give or take a few ...