Cameras that will keep both amateurs and pros trigger-happy

Sony A9: Made for speed The Sony Alpha 9 (Rs3,29,990 for ILCE-9 body) looks like any other mirror-less camera. But I did a double take when I heard it was a full-frame 24-megapixel shooter. Paired with the 85-mm, F1.4 lens SEL85F14GM (Rs1.29 lakh) it was ready to roll. Early morning one day, I woke up early, I took a few pictures of a leisurely game of cricket.

The autofocus was impressive, as was the feature that detects your eye moving away from the viewfinder and displays the image on the screen. Portraits, too, were sharp and full of detail. On an overcast day, I also ...