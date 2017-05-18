Campaign logic: A spirited call for timely action

PNB MetLife's new campaign gives a fun twist to a serious subject

PNB MetLife's new campaign gives a fun twist to a serious subject

Brand: PNB MetLife Budget: Rs 6 crore (estimate) Agency: Social Kinnect Financial services advertising in India is typically characterised by companies portraying a picture of hardships for the family of those left behind. The idea is to shock and remind people to plan in advance to ensure the family of the departed is taken care of. With a view to break through the clutter, PNB MetLife has launched a digital campaign that is high on humour to create awareness around the need to take insurance before it is too late. The digital campaign, MakeTime, opens with a man ...

Sangeeta Tanwar