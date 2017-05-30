Cannes Champions

Swedish film The Square took the Palme d’Or prize, while Sofia Coppola became only the second-ever female director to win Best Director. Other winners included Nicole Kidman, who picked up Cannes’ 70th anniversary award and Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for his part in You Were Never Really Here. Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival:
Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Swedish film The Square took the Palme d’Or prize, while Sofia Coppola became only the second-ever female director to win Best Director. Other winners included Nicole Kidman, who picked up Cannes’ 70th anniversary award and Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for his part in You Were Never Really Here. Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival:
Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Swedish film The Square took the Palme d’Or prize, while Sofia Coppola became only the second-ever female director to win Best Director. Other winners included Nicole Kidman, who picked up Cannes’ 70th anniversary award and Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for his part in You Were Never Really Here. Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU