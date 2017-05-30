TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » News

Kautilya's legacies
Business Standard

Cannes Champions

Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Business Standard 

Cannes
The jury members at the award ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, in southern France on Sunday Photo: ap/pti

Swedish film The Square took the Palme d’Or prize, while Sofia Coppola became only the second-ever female director to win Best Director. Other winners included Nicole Kidman, who picked up Cannes’ 70th anniversary award and Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for his part in You Were Never Really Here. Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival:

Cannes 2017

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Cannes Champions

Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Swedish film The Square took the Palme d’Or prize, while Sofia Coppola became only the second-ever female director to win Best Director. Other winners included Nicole Kidman, who picked up Cannes’ 70th anniversary award and Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for his part in You Were Never Really Here. Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival:

Cannes 2017

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Cannes Champions

Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Swedish film The Square took the Palme d’Or prize, while Sofia Coppola became only the second-ever female director to win Best Director. Other winners included Nicole Kidman, who picked up Cannes’ 70th anniversary award and Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor for his part in You Were Never Really Here. Here are some of the winners from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival:

Cannes 2017

image
Business Standard
177 22