Celebrating a Swiss master

Giacometti's work deserves attention for more than just its value

Giacometti's work deserves attention for more than just its value

If you’ve heard of Alberto Giacometti, chances are it’s because of the record price established in 2015 for both the artist as well as for a sculpture — Pointing Man — an astounding $143.3 million (approximately Rs 900 crore), making him one of the most expensive artists in world history. And yet, Giacometti’s work deserves attention for more than just its value — and the Tate Modern retrospective in London (till September 10) promises to do just that. To see a work by Giacometti, to come face to face with one of his angular sculptures, can ...

Kishore Singh