Celebrating India's tradition at London's Varana

The Arts Club on Dover Street is so toffee-nosed about its members-only policy that the top-hatted gentleman in tailcoats at its entrance probably wouldn’t let the Queen past without inspecting her credentials. So when India’s leading collector arrived as a guest who hadn’t been signed in, the British stiff upper lip curled imperiously in an attempt to deny entry. It seems old-fashioned enough to have passed into Wodehousian lore, but is chugging along fabulously and has a cultic following among curators and collectors keen on a membership. Directly across its ...