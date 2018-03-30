Celebrating the harvest

All wine-producing regions mark both the start and finish of their grape harvest with festivities. At the beginning to invoke blessings for a good crop, and at the end, as thanksgiving for the grapes just harvested.

In Europe and North America, grapes are harvested in autumn, between September and October. In the southern hemisphere, the weather pattern is inverted: autumn is February to April, which is when countries such as Chile, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa harvest their grapes and make wine. Right now, all countries in the southern hemisphere (and India and ...