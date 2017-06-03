TRENDING ON BS
Champions Trophy 2017: Ad battle heats up before India, Pakistan lock horns

Advertisers cough up Rs 15 lakh for 10-minute slots in last-moment booking

Urvi Malvania & Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

When India and Pakistan face each other across the 22 yards, the sub-continent stands still; or, stays glued to TV screens, providing advertisers a golden opportunity to catch millions of eyeballs at one go. One such opportunity will be on Sunday, when the traditional rivals in blue and green enter the arena for a One-Day International (ODI) at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England, as part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Those advertisers who have waited till the last moment to book slots for Sunday have to pay Rs 15 lakh per 10 seconds. “Since ...

