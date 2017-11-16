Chasing the devi of many things

Devi: The goddesses of India Edited by John Stratton Hawley, Donna Marie Wulff Aleph 352 pages; Rs 499 Paradox lies at the heart of devi worship. Not just because it is deeply ensconced within a strong patriarchal culture but also because of the way she is invoked.

She is the goddess of prosperity, but also of disease and pestilence. She is the nurturing spirit and bloodthirsty avenger, to be worshipped and feared at the same time. Her form is ever changing and yet she is the universal mother; as anyone who has studied or spent time with her worshippers ...