Chess #1253

The Moscow Grand Prix ended in triumph for Ding Liren and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

The Moscow Grand Prix ended in triumph for Ding Liren and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

The Moscow Grand Prix ended in triumph for Ding Liren and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. Ding scored 6 points from 9 rounds in the 18-player Swiss. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov scored 5.5 to take clear second. Third to ninth places were shared by a pack on 5. That group included Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, Alexander Grischuk, Anish Giri, Peter Svidler, Hou Yifan and Teimour Radjabov. Pentala Harikrishna shared 10-12 with Boris Gelfand and Evegeny Tomashevsky (all 4.5). Half-way into the GP circuit, “Shakh” leads with 280 points (clear second at Moscow and shared second ...

Devanghshu Datta