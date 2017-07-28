CHESS#1262

There’s a surprising development in the World Cup (WC) that starts in Tbilisi, Georgia on September 2. As always, the WC is a 128-player knockout with mini-matches. The two finalists qualify for the Candidates (last time Sergey Karjakin beat Peter Svidler in an epic). However, this time Magnus Carlsen has decided to play. Knockouts are always more uncertain than round robins and upsets are guaranteed. But if Carlsen does make the final, the Candidates spot would be occupied by the third-placed player in the Grand Prix (where the first two qualify under original ...