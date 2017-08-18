CHESS#1265

Speed chess is a young person’s game. The St Louis Rapids & Blitz demonstrated that. Two greats, Garry Kasparov (54) and Viswanathan Anand (47), landed near the bottom of the table. Both former world champions were renowned for their fast-format skills. But as age catches up, they’re obviously more prone to blunders in short controls. Levon Aronian won the rapid with 6 points from 9 games ahead of Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura (both 5.5). Anand and Kasparov ( both 3.5) came in at the tail-end of the 10-player round. Anand had a winning position versus Aronian ...