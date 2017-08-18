CHESS#1265

Speed chess is a young person’s game. The St Louis Rapids & Blitz demonstrated that. Two greats, Garry Kasparov (54) and Viswanathan Anand (47), landed near the bottom of the table. Both former world champions were renowned for their fast-format skills. But as age catches up, they’re obviously more prone to blunders in short controls. Levon Aronian won the rapid with 6 points from 9 games ahead of Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura (both 5.5). Anand and Kasparov ( both 3.5) came in at the tail-end of the 10-player round. Anand had a winning position versus Aronian ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?