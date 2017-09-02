CHESS#1266

As many as 20 Indians are playing the World Agegroups (or Cadets as these are called) at Pocos de Caldas, Brazil. After 10 rounds, Divya Deshmukh (9/10) leads in the U-12 girls, and Abhimanyu Mishra (8.5) leads in the U-08 open. In the other events, S B Savitha (6.5) shares second in the U-10 girls, Bharath Subramaniyam and Dev Shah (both 7.5) share third in the U-10 Open. So there are prospects of several podium finishes. The World Cup starts next Sunday in Tbilisi, Georgia. The elite and quite a few “tourists” in Kasparov-speak will scrap for a first prize of ...