CHESS#1266

As many as 20 Indians are playing the World Agegroups (or Cadets as these are called) at Pocos de Caldas, Brazil. After 10 rounds, Divya Deshmukh (9/10) leads in the U-12 girls, and Abhimanyu Mishra (8.5) leads in the U-08 open. In the other events, S B Savitha (6.5) shares second in the U-10 girls, Bharath Subramaniyam and Dev Shah (both 7.5) share third in the U-10 Open. So there are prospects of several podium finishes. The World Cup starts next Sunday in Tbilisi, Georgia. The elite and quite a few “tourists” in Kasparov-speak will scrap for a first prize of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?