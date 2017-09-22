CHESS#1269

The World Cup finals will see Levon Aronian taking on Ding Liren. Fans of the Armenian GM will be happy he's into the Candidates. The Chinese are over the moon at the thought that their “boy” has made that elite group. The 24-year-old Ding has long been accounted one of the most talented players of his generation. He’s worked as a second for Magnus Carlsen and was briefly the No. 1 rated blitz player. Ding survived one hair-raising experience when he was lost against Vidit Gujrathi, but he put it across Wesley So in impressive style in the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?