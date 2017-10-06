CHESS#1271

The proliferation of big, high prize money Opens in the last couple of years has led to “democratisation”. Earlier, there was a caste divide. The elite played round robins where they got appearance fees and the certainty of meeting high-rated opposition, and hence did not risk much Elo on a poor result. The lower-rated had a hard time meeting the elite and getting invites to round robins. So they played Opens. In the past two years, higher prize money and decent conditions have led to the elite playing Opens too. Gibraltar, the events in the Gulf and the Isle of Man ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?