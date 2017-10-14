CHESS#1272

The Kovalyov "Shortsgate" affair was reviewed by the Fide Ethics Committee. The chief organiser of the World Cup, Zurab Azmaiparashvili, had an altercation with GM Anton Kovalyov, a few minutes before the Third Round of the World Cup was due to start. Canadian GM Kovalyov withdrew after being berated and threatened for wearing shorts. He has since refused to claim his prize money. Azmaiparashvili called him a "Gypsy" which may be construed as a racial insult. Azmaiparashvili clarified that he meant "homeless" and, for what it's worth, the ...