CHESS#1273

Since it's Diwali, let's do a run through of some of the stuff on every serious player's wish-list. I'm assuming you have a reasonable computer, with a fair amount of RAM and a multi-core processor. You need a comprehensive database, engines and a program to run the engines and databases. There are many free databases. But the Chessbase Mega Database 2017 (Rs 4,999+ GST for 6.8 million games all the way from 1560-2017) and the Chessbase Corr Database 2018 (Rs 5,999 for 1.4 million correspondence games) are the best. About 100,000 of these games are ...