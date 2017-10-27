CHESS#1274

GM Mathew Sadler recently pointed out with faux nostalgia, that circa 1990, it was entirely possible to analyse a position for weeks and still miss a huge tactical shot. On one famous occasion, Michael Adams set up an opening position wrong while preparing for a Candidates match against Viswanathan Anand! Using engines and databases has not only eliminated such accidents, it has also led to improvements in human calculating ability. Humans have learnt how to do this better and there's an important change in attitude. Players expect to find hidden tactical resources in all ...