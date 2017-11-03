CHESS#1275

Former world champion and current #7 Vladimir Kramnik has been awarded the wild card for the Candidates, which will be played in Berlin in March 2018. This leaves two spots vacant in the eight-player event. Qualifiers include Sergey Karjakin (World Championship runner-up), Levon Aronian, Ding Liren (World Cup), Wesley So and Fabiano Caruana (highest averaged rating of 2017). The two open slots would be filled by the top finishers in the Grand Prix. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Alexander Grischuk, Teymour Radjabov, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave are the GP leaders. Radjabov and MVL are ...