CHESS#1275

The Khadi National Premier in Patna is coming to a close. Lalith Babu and Aravindh Chithambaram share the lead with 8.5 points from 12 games with one round to go. These two can't be caught. Third spot is shared by Murali Kathikeyan, S Nitin and Arghyadip Das (all on 7). Aravindh lost to Lalith in their personal encounter. Lalith has white against Swapnil Dhopade in the last round while Aravindh is playing black against Debashis Das. Azerbaijan won the European Teams championship. Russia took silver and Ukraine took bronze. Azerbaijan won their key match against Russia in ...