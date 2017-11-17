CHESS#1276

The Champions Showdown in St Louis may result in two innovations. One is instant video replays with clocks stopped if there’s an appeal during a fast control game. The second is a review of the rating system.

As of now, games played in a match are not rated once the match is decided. Obviously video-replays aren’t always available but they usually are, in Super GM events. One problem with an appeal during a fast game is that both players are usually very short of time, especially if the time control is without increments, as in St Louis. The Wesley So-Leinier ...