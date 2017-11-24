CHESS#1277

R Praggnanandhaa shares third in the World Juniors with two rounds to go. The 12-year-old has completed his first Grandmaster norm. He has until March to become the youngest-ever GM.

If he does win the World Juniors, he would get the title direct. A strong finish from him could result in a historic win. Past winners include Boris Spassky, Anatoly Karpov, Garry Kasparov and Viswanathan Anand. The 18-year-old Norwegian GM of Iranian origin, Aryan Tari, shares the lead with Kirill Alekseenko of Russia (both 7.5 points from 9 games). Praggnanandhaa shares third with Xu Xiangyu ...