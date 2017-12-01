CHESS#1277

There are now two Norwegian world champions. Aryan Tari tied for first — third in the World Juniors. Tari, Manuel Petrosian (silver) and Aravindh Chithambaram (bronze) all scored 8.5 from 11 rounds but Tari had, by far, the best tiebreak.

Aravindh started with a first-round loss and logged a three win finish. The bittersweet performance came from R Praggnanandhaa who finished fourth (8/11) unbeaten. Pragga was in contention for first place all through. That would have been an incredible feat for the 12-year-old, and it would have meant a direct GM title. Pragga took ...