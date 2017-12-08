CHESS#1278

This week, Google subsidiary Deep Mind released a paper describing how its AI, AlphaZero, thrashed the strong chess program Stockfish8, in a 100-game match by 64-36 (28 wins, no losses). AlphaGo, a predecessor of AlphaZero, beat two human world champions at Go in 2016. “Zero” used a new learning method to beat AlphaGo in 2017. Go is way more complex than chess.

Stones are placed on the intersections of a 19x19 board in a territorial game. Chess has 20 possible opening moves, Go has 361. Games can often last 150 moves. Number crunching is impossible; ...