CHESS#1279

Fabiano Caruana won the London Classic and Magnus Carlsen won the overall Grand Chess Tour. Only Maxime Vachier-Lagrave could have caught Carlsen and MVL had to take clear first. Caruana tied with Ian Nepomniachtchi (both 6 /9). MVL, Carlsen and Wesley So shared 3rd-5th (all 5/9).

"Don Fabiano" won a tiebreak blitz match against Nepo. Incidentally, Caruana is now world #2 and blitz #11 — a year ago, he was outside the top 100 in blitz. Both leaders played excellent chess. The world champion was visibly ill and in poor form, losing to Nepomniachtchi with ...