CHESS#1282

The Blitz section of the King Salman World Speed Chess turned out to be as exciting and as the Rapids. On day 1, Sergey Karjakin led with 9 points from 11 games with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave on 8.5. Magnus Carlsen was on 7/11. The world champion and no 1 seed’s campaign started on a weird note.

In Game one, he checked Ernesto Inarkiev’s king. Inarkiev responded illegally by giving check himself. Instead of claiming a win for the illegal move, Carlsen defended and Inarkiev claimed a win. After much back-and-forth, they were asked to play on. Inarkiev declined, ...