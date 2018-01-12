CHESS#1283

India’s — and the world’s — largest open tournament is underway. This year’s Delhi Open is spilling out of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium with over 2,000 players from 29 countries competing in the three categories for a prize fund of Rs 7.7 million.

The marque Section 1 event has Rs 2.7 million in prizes. Top seed GM Arkady Naiditsch, who now plays for Azerbaijan (he’s represented Germany and Russia earlier), leads a field of 264, with 27 GMs and 24 IMs. There are several Indian hopefuls, such as D Gukesh and Harsha Bharathakoti, who will be seeking ...