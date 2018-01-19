CHESS#1284

Top seed Arkady Naiditsch won the Delhi Open comfortably. Naiditsch scored 8.5 points from 10 games (three draws, seven wins) and was always ahead of the pack. Zia-ur-Rahman shared 2nd-4th with Nubairshah Sheikh and Adam Horvath (8 each). It was the first GM norm for 19-year-old Nubair.

The Chennai Open follows and will feature many of the same top players. The Tata Steel chess tournament is underway at Wijk aan Zee. This is the 80th edition of the Wijk tournament, which continued through World War II. It is sponsored by the local steel plant, which has been owned by ...