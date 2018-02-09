CHESS#1289

The Tradewise Gibraltar Open ended in a triumph for Levon Aronian. He beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Richard Rapport in tiebreaks. The tenth and last round started with five players tied on 7 points and 15 players on 6,5. It ended with seven players tied on 7.5.

Hikaru Nakamura, MVL, Aronian and Rapport made the cut for an elimination. MVL beat Nakamura and Aronian beat Rapport in the first KO round and Aronian then beat MVL. Meanwhile, Pia Cramling scored 6.5 unbeaten to take the top women's slot. It was a good tournament for several young Indians. The 12-year-old ...